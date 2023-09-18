Police: Bomb threat at Albert Gallatin Area School District part of nationwide incident

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A bomb threat made towards the Albert Gallatin Area School District has been deemed as 'not credible' and is part of a nationwide incident, according to police.

Superintendent Christopher Pegg issued a letter to families of the school district on Sunday, saying the campus had been cleared out after the district received a suspicious email on Friday.

The email said, "I placed bombs in all your schools." The email did not specify any particular school or district. The district received this same email from the same sender over the weekend.

Superintendent Pegg also issued a brief statement on the incident.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have checked and cleared all schools in the Albert Gallatin Area School District. The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is the number one priority of the Albert Gallatin Area School District. Please know that we are continuously evaluating school safety and [are] dedicated to making improvements to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone. Thank you for your support and commitment to the safety of our schools."

James Bittner of Fayette County's Emergency Management Agency said the reports of bomb threats at the school were part of a nationwide incident.

Bittner says calls came into the 911 center on Friday. First responders contacted fire, police and EMS personnel to respond to the school. Bomb dogs were brought in, and nothing was found.

Through the Pa. State Police, it was announced this threat was a nationwide event, according to Bittner.