Boil water advisory, water shut off in place for Beaver County borough
CONWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) - A borough in Beaver County has a boil water advisory in place and will have water shut off tonight through 5 a.m. on Thursday.
According to the Conway Borough Council, water in the downtown area will be shut off from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. as contractors continue their work.
Meanwhile, once the water pressure is back, they are issuing a precautionary boil advisory until further notice.
The advisories and shut-offs are for the downtown Conway area.
More information and the latest updates from Conway Borough can be found on their Facebook page at this link.
