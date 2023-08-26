Boil water advisory in place for lower portion of Conway Borough

Boil water advisory in place for Conway Borough

Boil water advisory in place for Conway Borough

Boil water advisory in place for Conway Borough

CONWAY BOROUGH (KDKA) - The lower portion of Conway Borough from 5th Avenue to Route 65 is currently under a boil water advisory following a water main break.

The break happened on Second Avenue around 7:30 on Friday night.

Crews have completed their work to fix the break and water has been restored - but the advisory remains in place.

Check back here on KDKA.com for when the advisory is lifted.