Watch CBS News
Local News

Boil water advisory in place for lower portion of Conway Borough

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Boil water advisory in place for Conway Borough
Boil water advisory in place for Conway Borough 00:21

CONWAY BOROUGH (KDKA) - The lower portion of Conway Borough from 5th Avenue to Route 65 is currently under a boil water advisory following a water main break. 

The break happened on Second Avenue around 7:30 on Friday night. 

Crews have completed their work to fix the break and water has been restored - but the advisory remains in place. 

Check back here on KDKA.com for when the advisory is lifted. 

First published on August 26, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.