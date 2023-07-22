Watch CBS News
Officials believe body of 2-year-old recovered from Delaware River is missing Mattie Sheils

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Upper Makefield Police give updates on 2-year-old's body pulled from Delaware River
Upper Makefield Police give updates on 2-year-old's body pulled from Delaware River 04:10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Upper Makefield Police believe the 2-year-old body that was pulled from the Delaware River in the city's Port Richmond section Friday evening was of missing Mattie Sheils from the Bucks County flooding last weekend.

Police pronounced the child dead at the scene around 5:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Fire Department confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia after rescue crews responded near 3900 North Delaware Avenue.

Police say the girl was found in the water after a 911 call and recovered by boat.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 5:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

