Officials believe body of 2-year-old recovered from Delaware River is missing Mattie Sheils

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Upper Makefield Police believe the 2-year-old body that was pulled from the Delaware River in the city's Port Richmond section Friday evening was of missing Mattie Sheils from the Bucks County flooding last weekend.

Police pronounced the child dead at the scene around 5:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Fire Department confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia after rescue crews responded near 3900 North Delaware Avenue.

Police say the girl was found in the water after a 911 call and recovered by boat.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.