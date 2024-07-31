Body of homicide victim found behind Pennsylvania high school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The body of a homicide victim was found behind a high school in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police Tips said in a Facebook post that troopers from the Hazleton Barracks are investigating the homicide from July 24.

After receiving several tips, state police searched the wooded area behind Hazleton Area High School in Luzerne County and found the remains of an unidentified person. Authorities said the person was "likely homeless" and living in the wooded area behind the school.

State police said an autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma while the manner of death was homicide.

The person was not identified by law enforcement, and it is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information can call Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton at 570-459-3890, call the state police tip line at 1-800-4PA-8477 or leave a tip online.

State police said tipsters could be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest.