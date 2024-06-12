BNY Mellon updating logo and branding; will do business as BNY

BNY Mellon updating logo and branding; will do business as BNY

BNY Mellon updating logo and branding; will do business as BNY

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A name change is officially in the works for the Bank of New York Mellon.

BNY Mellon will now be BNY.

The Mellon name will fade out of the bank's future marketing, its company letterhead, and even the bank's lobby on Grant Street in the coming days.

Image Credit: BNY

"These changes complement the company's evolution as a leading global financial services company," said BNY's Global Head of Marketing and Communications Natalie Sunderland. "The updated brand conveys trust, resilience and innovation, and helps us align the full breadth of our offerings and capabilities under one brand, to improve familiarity with who we are and all that we do for our clients."

However, the company sign on the top of the building will remain the same.

The Mellon name is a huge link to Pittsburgh. Mellon Bank was founded as T. Mellon and Sons back in 1869.