Blackhawk High School students brave the freezing temperatures for the Polar Bear Plunge

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - The cold weather wasn't a deterrent for a group of students and faculty when it came to getting wet for a great cause.

Blackhawk High School students came together to brave the cold and support local athletes.

"Here at Blackhawk High School, it was a great day seasonally and for a good cause as more than 150 jumpers all took the plunge to benefit the Special Olympics," said teacher and soccer coach Bryan Vitali.

It didn't take a long time to break the ice before the Polar Bear Plunge in the school's parking lot.

"That was fun," Vitali said. "Actually, I think I have a cut on my knee from breaking up the ice but definitely worth it, I would do it again, 100 percent."

The students, faculty, and families gave 100 percent effort to participate in the annual event.

"It's been amazing," said Trisha Houston, the director of student services. "We've had several different fundraisers - we've had ongoing fundraising events that the community has just wrapped their arms around us and whatever we need, they're always willing and ready."

Special Olympics Pennsylvania has partnerships with more than 500 schools across the state and the Polar Bear Plunge is just one of the events they host throughout the year to advance their mission.

"Their goal is to spread inclusion in their schools, include people with intellectual disabilities, and one of the ways we do that is our polar plunges," said Andrew Fee. "People of all abilities plunging together and just celebrating inclusion."

Jack Masterson is a Special Olympics athlete who competes in baseball, soccer, basketball, and bocce. He's also taken the Polar Bear Plunge multiple times.

Masterson didn't hesitate when asked if he had fun taking the plunge.

"Yes!" He said with a smile.

The students said it took the efforts of the community as a whole and student organizations like Best Buddies to make this event a success.

"The fact we were able to do it this year, I think too...it makes me so emotional," said Hayley Bernauer, a student. "We did a lot of fundraisers in our school for it this year and it was really amazing to see everybody rally and support and raise money for the Special Olympics."

When it was all said and done the final tally was $35,000 raised at the event, more than twice the amount raised last year.