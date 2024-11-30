Black mom-owned businesses across Pittsburgh area celebrated on Small Business Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- On Small Business Saturday, it was a celebration of small businesses owned by Black moms in Pittsburgh.

The organization Brown Mamas held a marketplace event for businesses owned by Black mothers, with products ranging from fashion to wellness and handmade goods.

Visitors also attended workshops on how to equip Black mothers with the tools and knowledge to start businesses and raise kids.

"We work to celebrate women on a daily basis. We know how important it is to support local [businesses]," said Danielle Parson, founder of Professional Women's Network.

The organization says it's dedicated to empowering Black mothers and building a strong supportive community where Black mothers feel seen, heard, and valued.