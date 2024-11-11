Larger colleges and universities are gaining the most students, report shows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's the time of year when many high school seniors begin touring colleges and universities to plan for their future. In the Pittsburgh region, there are many schools both large and small. New numbers just published show which is growing the most.

Between Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, there are about 27,000 students walking the sidewalks of Oakland.

According to numbers published by the Pittsburgh Business Times, the larger institutions are adding the most students, percentage-wise.

Topping the list, CMU added 11.2% more students over the last five years. Pitt added just about 8%. Regardless of size, large or small, many are growing, though CMU and Pitt are growing the most.

"The appeal of a big school with a bigger environment, you know, better sports, more people," said Pitt student Gabe Lopato.

Tuition cost doesn't seem to play a role in what students are choosing. Tuition rates are significantly higher in larger schools, with CMU, for example, $64,000 more a year than Penn West schools like Clarion, Edinboro and others.