Watch CBS News
National News

Biden Administration to hold first conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health since 1969

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Today at the White House, the Biden Administration is holding the first conference on Hunger, Nutrition, And Health since 1969. 

The summit is part of a strategy to end hunger and diet-related diseases in America in eight years. 

Ahead of the summit, the Biden Administration has outlined its strategy to make that happen. 

It includes expanding nutritional assistance programs and launching more programs to cover medically-tailored meals. 

RELATED: Pa. raising income threshold for food stamps

Also included is expanding school meals to all students and making it easier for students to get food over the summer. Expanding the SNAP program is also part of the plan by removing eligibility bans on people with convictions for drugs and other felonies. 

Despite the excitement, advocates say ending hunger will take more than just federal policy. 

"It's going to take the private sector, it's going to take ordinary citizens and yes, Feeding America, food banks, all collaborating on a unified strategy to solve this problem together," said Vince Hall, the Feeding America Chief Government Relations Officer. 

The ideas presented in the president's plan would have to go through Congress. 

You can see President Biden's plan at this link. 

First published on September 28, 2022 / 8:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.