Biden Administration to hold first conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health since 1969

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Today at the White House, the Biden Administration is holding the first conference on Hunger, Nutrition, And Health since 1969.

The summit is part of a strategy to end hunger and diet-related diseases in America in eight years.

Ahead of the summit, the Biden Administration has outlined its strategy to make that happen.

It includes expanding nutritional assistance programs and launching more programs to cover medically-tailored meals.

Also included is expanding school meals to all students and making it easier for students to get food over the summer. Expanding the SNAP program is also part of the plan by removing eligibility bans on people with convictions for drugs and other felonies.

Despite the excitement, advocates say ending hunger will take more than just federal policy.

"It's going to take the private sector, it's going to take ordinary citizens and yes, Feeding America, food banks, all collaborating on a unified strategy to solve this problem together," said Vince Hall, the Feeding America Chief Government Relations Officer.

The ideas presented in the president's plan would have to go through Congress.

You can see President Biden's plan at this link.