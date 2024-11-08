Biden administration proposes $3 million investment to help expand Powerex facility in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Biden administration is proposing a $3 million investment to help a Westmoreland County manufacturing facility expand its production and workforce.

Powerex makes semiconductor parts for the military and for commercial use at its Youngwood facility in Hempfield Township and the company is aiming to nearly double its capacity and modernize key equipment.

The $3 million investment is being proposed as part of the CHIPS and Science Act, which the Biden administration signed into law to enhance and revitalize national production capacity of key components for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, an industry that's expected to grow in the future.

The proposed investment would support the company's total investment of $15 million to help expand its production facility.

The funding will also create more than 55 manufacturing and up to 20 construction jobs and support growth and advancement opportunities for employees.

In a statement, Powerex CEO Joseph Wolf says "This proposed investment allows us to meet rising demand with U.S. made products while building a stronger future for our team and community."