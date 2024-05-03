Biden administration announces $152 investment in Pennsylvania for lead pipe replacements

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Biden administration has announced that more than $3 billion is being invested nationwide in lead replacements and more than $152 million of that money is coming to Pennsylvania.

"Across our region, states are getting boosts from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will improve lives, strengthen communities, and protect our most vulnerable populations," said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. "This funding brings us much closer to replacing all lead service lines throughout the nation."

"The Pennsylvania constitution guarantees the right to clean drinking water, but lead pipes pose critical health concerns to families across the Commonwealth," said U.S. Senator Bob Casey. "Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania will receive yet another round of funding to replace dangerous lead service lines. With this funding, we are restoring trust in our water supply, so that no family needs to think twice about drinking from the tap."

Replacing lead pipes is expected to improve public health and clean drinking water.