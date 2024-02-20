Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Pittsburgh today to highlight Biden administration's commitments to clean water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood this morning and will be highlighting the Biden administration's commitment to clean water initiatives.

Vice President Harris is expected to leave Washington, D.C. around 11:30 a.m. and will be arriving here at Pittsburgh International Airport just before 12:00 p.m.

Just after 1 p.m., she will be joined by EPA Administrator Michael Regan and will be speaking at the Kingsley Association Community Center.

Her remarks are expected to consist of emphasizing how the Biden administration's investments into clean water, including those in communities that have been overlooked, are helping to create jobs across the country.

Clean water in Pennsylvania and in the Pittsburgh area

According to the EPA, Pennsylvania has more than 700,000 lead water lines still in use, the 4th-highest of any state in the country.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has pledged to remove all lead pipes from its network by 2026 -- a goal they are more than halfway through achieving and on track to complete.

Pennsylvania has received over $650 million in funding for clean water initiatives through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was passed and signed into law in 2021.

Last month, Governor Shapiro announced a $194 million investment into 28 projects across 20 different counties focused on wastewater and stormwater.

One of those projects led to the PWSA receiving a nearly $14 million grant and and an $18 million loan to replace lead water lines in Millvale, Mt. Washington, South Side Slopes, Garfield, Lawrenceville, the North Side, Manchester, Perry North, Perry South, and Spring Hill.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for complete coverage of Vice President Harris' visit to Pittsburgh and for her remarks from Larimer.