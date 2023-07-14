Leaders looking to bring Beyoncé to Cincinnati on canceled Pittsburgh date

CINCINNATI (KDKA) -- Leaders are trying to bring Beyoncé to Cincinnati after she canceled her show in Pittsburgh.

At a meeting Thursday, Hamilton County Board of Commissioners President Alicia Reece said she wants to bring Beyoncé to Cincinnati on Aug. 3, which was supposed to be the date of her Pittsburgh concert, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

"I'm excited. I think with the Taylor Swift momentum, I think we've got a good chance if it is at all possible," Reece said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto said they were looking into it, but there's no answer yet. Aluotto said if Paycor Stadium couldn't get Beyoncé, the Great American Ball Park would try, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Beyoncé's show at Acrisure Stadium was canceled over "production logistics and scheduling issues." Neither the venue nor Beyoncé offered more information.

While her shows in Kansas City and Seattle also cited the same issues, those were rescheduled. There's no new date for Pittsburgh. The closest upcoming date is in Landover, Maryland.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said in a statement that Pittsburgh was "fully prepared" to welcome Beyoncé' and leaders were talking to the promoter to try and understand the cancelation, but there's been no update.