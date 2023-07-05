Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Pittsburgh show canceled

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beyoncé was set to come to Pittsburgh on her Renaissance World Tour in August, but that show is no longer happening.

According to the Acrisure Stadium Twitter account, the show is now canceled due to scheduling and production logistics issues.

"Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place. Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase."

According to the Acrisure Stadium website, the only upcoming event that is listed in July and August is Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour that takes place on July 8.

Beyoncé is performing near Pittsburgh around the original concert date. The concert is still taking place in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 29 and in Washington D.C. on Aug. 5.