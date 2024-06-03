Bethel Park students team up for good cause at community garden | On A Positive Note

On a Positive Note: Bethel Park students team up for good cause at community garden

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Not everyone has a green thumb, but it doesn't take an expert to harvest a little good for their community.

Students from Ben Franklin Elementary School in Bethel Park teamed up with kids from the high school to help grow the Samuel and Anna Mae Richardson Community Garden. It's a learning environment that embraces variety and diversity.

"We wanted to make sure the children knew that, just like a variety of fruits and vegetables are sweet together, so are we," Diane Ford, co-founder of the community garden, said.

This year's harvest will include Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cucumbers, squash, and onions, and it all goes to help families in need.

"I like helping our community and planting all these plants. It's really fun," said student gardener Katerina Kozak.

"We can use it in the schools, but this year, we're going to use it at Melting Pot Industries, an organization that serves at-risk youth," Ford said.

The very name of this vibrant green space means it's ripe for the picking for neighbors, too.

"Well, if anyone passes by, they can grab some since it's a community garden. It's for the community!" student Buca Epperson Butler added.

With some weeding and watering, and some guidance and nurturing from these teens from the organization Stand Against Negativity and Discrimination, the possibilities for growth are endless.

"That's what I want to promote to the younger generation. They need to be outside more because our world is so beautiful, and if they put effort into beautifying it, it can be even better," said Lillie Kate Haner, president of Stand Against Negativity and Discrimination.