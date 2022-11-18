Bethel AME Church leaders demand update on finalized land agreement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bethel AME Church leaders are demanding an update on a finalized joint land agreement from the city and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pastor Dale B. Snyder is calling for reparations from the city after their original church was demolished as part of an urban renewal project back in the mid-50s. The church has been working to get its original land back after nearly 70 years.

Snyder said both the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins have been stalling on the negotiations.

"What we want them to do is do what they said they were going to do, correct an egregious wrong. We can still create a win-win for the city of Pittsburgh and our members who are still alive," Snyder said.

Along with getting their original land back, the church is also calling for the lost revenue on the money made on their former property.

Starting at 4, KDKA-TV's Chris Hoffman will have an update on where those negotiations currently stand.