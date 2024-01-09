Where does Pennsylvania rank among best states to raise a family?

Turnpike CEO says tolls are likely going to keep going up for next 30 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — WalletHub has released its ranking of the "Best & Worst States to Raise a Family" for 2024.

The list, released on Jan. 8, ranks the 50 states according to "50 key indicators of family-friendliness," which include the median annual family income and housing affordability. Coming in at No. 1 was Massachusetts, followed by North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and New York.

Pennsylvania was ranked No. 21, coming in at No. 12 for family fun, 21st for affordability and 26th for education and child care. Pennsylvania also was No. 23 in the health and safety and socioeconomics categories. Ohio and West Virginia came in at No. 30 and No. 48 overall, respectively.

If you are looking for a good place in the Keystone State to live, Aspinwall could be the place for you. According to a ranking from Niche, Aspinwall was named the No. 6 best place to live in the state. Fox Chapel, Franklin Park and Mount Lebanon also were in the Top 20 best places to live in Pennsylvania, according to the rankings.

Tips for starting a family

If you are ready to start a family in 2024, WalletHub provides a list of tips for finding the best state to raise your family. They include visiting prospective states, focusing on the essentials, talking to parents and looking at the data.

WalletHub also asked a list of experts to answer family-related questions, and their detailed answers can be found here.