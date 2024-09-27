Pennsylvania is the best state for pizza, report says

Pittsburgh is among the best states for pizza, a new report says

Pittsburgh is among the best states for pizza, a new report says

Pittsburgh is among the best states for pizza, a new report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new report found that Pennsylvania is the best state for pizza.

According to Clever's "Best Pizza Cities in America: 2024 Data," the Keystone State is No. 1 for pizza. With Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in the Top 10, Pennsylvania has the bragging rights for the best pizza in America. Philadelphia came in at No. 4, with Pittsburgh not far behind at No. 10.

Clever said in the Steel City there are 14.4 pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents and the average Yelp rating of pizza restaurants is 3.81. The report also said Pittsburghers spend 1.26 percent of their income on cheese pizza.

"In addition to hosting plenty of pizza places, Pittsburgh has some of the nation's best prices for pizza," Clever's report on Pittsburgh said. "A large cheese pizza in Pittsburgh averages about $15.90, the fourth-lowest price in our analysis."

To determine the list, Clever said it compared the 50 largest metro areas in America by population across numerous metrics, including "reputation" and a "pizza passion" scores.

The "reputation score" was ranked on the results of a poll of 1,000 Americans "asked to name which cities they consider to be the top five for pizza in the country." The "pizza passion score" is the local Google search volume for terms related to pizza.

Clever said the best city for pizza in America was Denver, followed by Buffalo, New York, and Boston. Memphis is the worst pizza city, according to Clever.

According to its website, Clever "helps people make smarter real estate decisions and save money." Clever helps people find real estate agents and provides resources on real estate services.