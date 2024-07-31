Pittsburgh among best cities in United States for beer lovers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is among the best cities in the United States for beer lovers, a new report found.

Tasting Table released the "15 Best US Cities For Beer Lovers In 2024" report this week, and Pittsburgh made the top 10. The Steel City came in at No. 7 with a score of 53.

"If you're in the area make sure to check out literally anything from Dancing Gnome Brewery, featuring industrial vibes and a hop-forward tap list, to the up-and-coming Old Thunder Brewing Co., or enjoy the ever-popular Grist House," Tasting Table said in its report on Pittsburgh.

The blog said it scored and ranked the top cities for beer lovers by comparing the number of breweries per capita, bars per capita, beer-tasting tours offered and the average cost of beer. It created the rankings by gathering population data and the number of breweries and beer-tasting tours per city, among others.

According to its website, Tasting Table is "dedicated to serving the modern food and drink enthusiast through content that is informative, useful, and engaging."

Best cities in the United States for beer lovers

The top city in the U.S. for beer lovers, according to Tasting Table, is Asheville, North Carolina. Pensacola, Florida, is No. 2; followed by Las Vegas at No. 3; Portland, Maine, at No. 4; and Greenville, South Carolina, at No. 5.

Best cities in Pennsylvania for beer lovers

Pittsburgh is not the only city in Pennsylvania to make the list. Lancaster is the sixth-best city for beer lovers, while Harrisburg came in at No. 12.

Pennsylvania is the only state with two cities in the top 10.