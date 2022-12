Pittsburgh ranks #1 best city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh ranks #1 best city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh ranks #1 best city for beer drinkers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A study has ranked Pittsburgh as the best city in America for beer drinkers.

For the second year in a row, Pittsburgh has been ranked #1 by SmartAsset.

The study looked at 393 cities and ranked them based on the number of breweries, the number of bars, and beer prices.

Pittsburgh has at least 33 breweries.