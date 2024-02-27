Being prepared for high winds and hail amid potential rounds of severe weather

Being prepared for high winds and hail amid potential rounds of severe weather

Being prepared for high winds and hail amid potential rounds of severe weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With potential for severe weather in the Pittsburgh area today and tomorrow, one of the things we could see is high wind.

While power crews will be at the ready, you'll want to be as well.

No matter the conditions, it's important to be prepared, so you should know a storm watch means conditions are favorable and a warning means there's immediate danger.

Ahead of any damaging winds arriving, try to get outside and secure any objects that could take off like trash cans.

Find shelter space in your home just in case conditions get bad.

Check and restock your emergency kit and make sure it has things like snacks and bottles of water.

And don't forget to keep your devices fully charged just in case the power goes out.

It's also important to prepare for hail whether it's for this storm or as we enter the spring season.

Hail can hit during any strong thunderstorm and we can know it can damage roofs, cars, and more.

While staying prepared for potential hail, make sure you bring your pets in or have proper shelter for them.

Protect windows and skylights and put your vehicle in a garage if you have one.

If a garage or cover for your vehicle aren't an option, something like cardboard can help.

Don't forget to take a picture of your vehicle for insurance purposes.

If you find yourself caught in a hail storm, try and pull off the road, stay inside, and angle your vehicle so the hail hits the windshield, since they are reinforced to withstand things like hail. If things get bad, cover yourself.

If you happen to be outside, look for shelter immediately and cover your body (or at least your head). Stay out of low lying areas and remember that finding shelter under a tree should only be your last resort.