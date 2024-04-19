Large swarm of bees on Pittsburgh-area church prompts alert from police

Pittsburgh "backyard beekeeper" explains what to do if you find a swarm

Pittsburgh "backyard beekeeper" explains what to do if you find a swarm

Pittsburgh "backyard beekeeper" explains what to do if you find a swarm

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police tape surrounds a church in Mt. Lebanon -- not for a crime, but for a swarm of bees looking for a home.

Mt. Lebanon police posted on Facebook Friday that "a significant amount of bees" tried to make a home on the side of Southminster Church on Washington Road.

Police said they've put up caution tape around the area to warn pedestrians. People who stay outside of the marked area should be fine, police said, but if you're allergic to bees, maybe it's best to avoid the area until the bees are moved.

Bee alert?? 🐝 A significant amount of bees have made a temporary home on the side of Southminster Church. Caution tape... Posted by Mt. Lebanon Police Department on Friday, April 19, 2024

Police said the bees could impact pedestrians on their way to the Mt. Lebanon Public Library, as well as students walking to and from school.

Replying to a comment, police said they gave the church contact information for a beekeeper the municipality uses.

As the weather warms, the honeybees are on the move. Self-titled "backyard beekeeper" Spencer Herrick told KDKA-TV last month that bees tend to swarm this time of year, clustering on surfaces like trees and fences. He said when they're in this stage, they're in "protection mode" and looking for a new home.

Herrick said the honeybee population is vulnerable, so it's important people don't kill them and instead try to relocate them safely. He says it's best to call a beekeeper and leave it to the professionals.