Police chief's big retirement bonus has Beaver County leaders asking questions

BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Beaver Valley Regional Police Department's chief is set to receive a $91,300 retirement bonus despite concerns from Baden Borough Council members who say the bonus could have catastrophic long-term consequences.

According to a professional pension study shared with KDKA-TV, the department will end up paying an extra $360,000 more on pensions over the next 15 years because of the bonus, which will be paid to Chief Adam Johnston.

The study, which was shared with regional police commission members in July, says the bonus will cause a "red flag" when the state does its pension audit because it is considered "spiking" the pensions.

"I thought anyone who voted for it was out of their mind," said Michael Stuban, a Baden Borough Council member and vice-chairman of the regional police commission. "We see it as a waste of taxpayer money. We don't think the cost was fully explained or looked at."

Even though Baden's representatives on the commission voted against the bonus, it was approved by representatives from Rochester Township, Conway Borough and Freedom Borough.

"It's a done deal. The board voted, but we want the people of Baden to know that we have problems with it," Stuban said.

That's why he says Baden Borough Council didn't even take a vote to approve next year's police budget. The council hopes changes can be made to bring costs down.

The council also is concerned that the chief's bonus sets a precedent that would lead to similar retirement bonuses being handed out to other chiefs and officers in the future.

While Rochester Township's commissioners didn't directly address the bonus at their meeting on Thursday night, the commissioners did discuss the overall police budget.

"We've all taken our public safety people for granted for the last 50 years I've been involved," Commissioner Dale Daman said. "The police deserve more money. They are finally making more money, a livable wage for the job that they have to do."

When asked after the meeting to speak with KDKA-TV for an interview about the bonuses, the commissioners directed KDKA-TV to speak with Scott Levenson, the regional police commission chairman. Levenson, president of Conway Borough Council, did not return our calls on Thursday.

Two other Conway Borough Council members said they had "no comment."

"A lot of them are afraid this will make the regional department look bad, which is not the intent," Stuban said.

Members of Baden Borough Council said it was important for them to share that they don't have an issue with the chief, who served for 25 years in Conway before helping to launch the Beaver Valley Regional Police Department.

"He's a great guy. I think he's done an amazing job," Baden Councilwoman Becky Gallagher said. "I told him that for his retirement, I believe he should get a card and a cake. I think $91,000 is a little excessive."

Johnston originally requested the bonus, Stuban said.