Man wanted after Beaver County man found in abandoned building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County have obtained an arrest warrant for a man accused of killing another man in Beaver Falls last week.

Authorities say Daniel Felo II shot and killed 48-year-old Eric Mason on Dec. 29. Mason's body was found wrapped in tarps in a vacant building on 11th Street on Dec. 30.

The Beaver County District Attorney's Office and Beaver Falls Police Department now are asking people to be on the lookout for the 37-year-old Felo. Officials said if you see Felo, do not approach him and call the police. He is wanted for homicide, robbery and a firearm violation.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported her vehicle was stolen on Dec. 30, saying Mason borrowed the car and never returned it.

She called again minutes later, saying a man she knows found the vehicle and a body he thought was Mason's inside a vacant building on 11th Street, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint said Mason's body was found wrapped in tarps and tied up with extension cords. He had been shot in the back of the head.

Felo is known to police, as he has convictions for aggravated assault in 2005 and 2007, Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said. Felo is considered "armed and dangerous," authorities said.