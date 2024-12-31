Watch CBS News
Body found in Beaver Falls

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Questions remain after police in Beaver Falls say they found a body in a vacant building on Monday. 

Police said they were called to 11th Street for a welfare check around 2:40 p.m. on Monday. Officers said they found a body inside a building at 234 11th Street. 

"It's not right. It's not right," said Beaver Falls resident Linda Hawk. 

Hawk lives across the way from the former gymnastic studio turned vacant building where the body was found. All indications are the person was shot to death.

"It ain't surprising," Hawk says. 

Hawk says she's watched people go in and out of vacant structures all the time for what she believes is illegal drug activity.

"Somebody needs to do something about this," Hawk says. 

For their part, Beaver Falls police and Beaver County detectives are saying nothing about the alleged shooting other than that it's being investigated and there's been no indication of danger to the general public. 

Hawk says she's also thinking of the unnamed victim and their family and the tragedy they'll face as they move into the new year.

"I feel sorry for their parents and everything. I prayed all night long, I really feel sorry for them," Hawk said. 

