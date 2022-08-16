Search warrant reveals details of why police were at home of man who fatally shot himself in police vehicle

Search warrant reveals details of why police were at home of man who fatally shot himself in police

Search warrant reveals details of why police were at home of man who fatally shot himself in police

Search warrant reveals details of why police were at home of man who fatally shot himself in police

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — New details have emerged of why law enforcement was at the home of a man who police said fatally shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle.

KDKA-TV obtained a copy of the initial search warrant that was served at his Center Township home last Friday. Police say Arpad Sooky, a former dentist with a practice in Ambridge, had a cache of illegal guns inside the home.

It is still unclear how Sooky shot and killed himself inside the police cruiser after he was taken into custody.

Melissa Schafer lives down the street from Sooky and his parents, who lived with him. She said his parents were afraid and came to her home when their son had outbursts.

Arpad Sooky fatally shot himself inside a police vehicle. KDKA

"His life was unraveling for sure," Schafer said. "He had lost his practice, went through a divorce and he just was having a lot of mental issues."

Schafer said his mother told her about her son's guns.

"I knew he had a gun. I knew that he has told his mother repeatedly that he was going to take his life," Schafer said. "And the poor woman was just traumatized."

According to the search warrant, Sooky's dad was found wandering the street on Aug. 10. When an officer took him home, a large number of firearms were seen inside Sooky's home, firearms he allegedly was not allowed to possess, use or sell.

Back in July, according to the paperwork, medics saw weapons and large amounts of ammunition at Sooky's home.

Last Friday, Center Township police, ATF agents and Beaver County detectives served a warrant at Sooky's home and took more than 100 items, including assault rifles and 3D printing materials suspected to be used in making ghost guns.

Sources told KDKA-TV that the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle.

On the way to the police station, the district attorney said Sooky shot himself with his own gun. Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the vehicle.

It is unclear what kind of gun Sooky used to kill himself, how he managed to keep it hidden while police searched him and how he was handcuffed.

State police said they hope to have more information in the coming days.