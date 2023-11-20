2 kittens in Beaver County have back left legs removed due to suspected animal abuse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two kittens in Beaver County were found with horrific injuries in a case of suspected animal abuse.

The Beaver County Humane Society said someone found the 10-week-old kittens in Beaver Falls last week and brought them into the shelter. The shelter believes someone wrapped a band around the back left leg of the kittens, cutting the blood supply and killing the tissue.

"When they came in, you could definitely tell that they were in pain," said Kayla Long, the animal behavior and enrichment manager at the Beaver County Humane Society.

"That would be very painful to have a part of your limb removed from your body, probably without any anesthetic," Long said. "It's not fair. It's not fair. They are living beings. They still deserve respect and dignity and care."

The brother and sister were found last Wednesday in Beaver Falls and dropped off at the shelter.

"They were found to have wounds that we believe were intentionally inflicted, human traumas," Long said.

A veterinarian determined the best course of action was amputation.

"When our medical team got to check them out, they had decided that the best course of action was to amputate the leg fully so that we would have clean wounds that could heal," Long said.

The humane society believes they are domestic cats.

"They came in and were pretty clean," Long said. "They are not underweight. They are not skinny. They are friendly."

Even after all the trauma, the two kittens are inseparable and bouncing back. The Beaver County Humane Society is offering a reward for information that may lead investigators to the person or people responsible.

"We are offering a $500 reward," Long said. "We really would like to see the person who did this suspected intentional harm be brought to justice."

The Beaver County Humane Society also is looking for names for the kittens. You can post your ideas on their Facebook page. Whenever the kittens are healthy enough, they will be put up for adoption.