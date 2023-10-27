Community rallies behind Pittsburgh-area dairy farm after devastating fire

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Smoke was seen on Friday still coming from the Brunton Dairy farm in Aliquippa less than 24 hours after a fire destroyed it.

As they survey the damage, the family said they've been overwhelmed by the support coming their way.

"Everything here is totally destroyed," Ed Brunton said. "The milk processing plant and the cattle barn are completely gone."

Brunton on what's left of his family business after it was consumed by a catastrophic fire on Thursday evening.

"Dad started milking cows in '47 with three cows, and he built it up to what we have now," he said.

While much is lost, including a dozen cattle, Brunton said he's found out firsthand that there are a lot of people ready to lend a hand.

"It was just amazing and the amount of people still calling and texting today," Brunton said.

Including fellow farmers who made space for the farm's now homeless herd of dairy cattle

"They hauled a lot of cattle out of here last night," Brunton said. "Some of them are still coming around to see what they can do to help."

That includes the Aliquippa Family Farm and Home store.

"We have a donation bin at the register if anyone wants to make cash donations," Krystal Spicer of Family Farm & Home said.

And that is not all.

"We're also taking donations that anybody wants to buy from here or just drop off here," she said. "We'll deliver them ourselves within the next week or two to the Bruntons."

Smoke continued to rise from the rubble throughout the day on Friday. Brunton said the damage will likely top out over $1 million and it could take up to a year for the dairy farm to rise from these ashes. Brunton said he's not sure what the future holds but there's only one way to handle all of this now.

"You either keep moving or you are going to go sit in a corner and cry and that's something I don't wanna do. That's not what I'm going to do," Brunton said.