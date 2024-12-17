Barry Manilow announces last concert in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning artist Barry Manilow will take the stage one final time in Pittsburgh as part of a collection of new concert dates following a run of arena shows.

Manilow, 81, will perform his final concert in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on May 23, 2025.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to visit these great cities of which I have so many fond memories," said Manilow. "Each one is special to my touring history."

Some of Manilow's hits include "Could It Be Magic," "Looks Like We Made It," "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," "Can't Smile Without You," "Weekend in New England," and "Copacabana (At the Copa)."

The New York native has sold over 85 million albums worldwide, making him one of the world's all-time best-selling recording artists. He has also recorded and released 51 Top-40 singles and 27 Top-10 hits.

Manilow is ranked as the No. 1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

Tickets for Manilow's final shows go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. Certain artist presales also begin on Wednesday, Dec. 17.