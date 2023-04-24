Watch CBS News
Arrest warrant issued for Bam Margera for alleged altercation

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: April 24, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: April 24, 2023 (AM) 02:24

POCOPSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Bam Margera, a former professional skateboarder and TV star, the Pennsylvania State Police said Monday. The West Chester native is accused of a physical altercation.

On Sunday, April 23 at 11 a.m., state troopers were called to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township, Chester County for a report of a disturbance.

Margera was allegedly involved in a physical confrontation. State police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

When state troopers arrived, Magerea had fled on foot into a wooded area.  

Anyone with any information on Magerea's whereabouts is asked to call PSP Avondale Station at 610-268-2022. 

