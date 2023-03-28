Community holds balloon release for 2 killed in Homewood shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are still looking for the person who shot and killed two people in Homewood.

A community is in mourning, but on Monday night came people together to rally behind one of the families. A crowd of people prayed and released balloons for Damion Nance, who was known as "Day Day."

Families told KDKA-TV that he and Janell Ross or "Nelly," were the two people shot and killed in Homewood late Friday night. Police said a ShotSpotter alert reported 15 rounds were fired outside Denise and Earl's bar off Frankstown Road.

Damion Nance and Janell Ross

Mayor Ed Gainey knew both of them.

"It's just a sad situation," Gainey said.

He called Ross a beautiful lady and said Nance was a man who loved coaching little league sports.

"I know how much Day Day worked with our children, with our kids, loved the community, poured love into them," Gainey said to the group.

Leading the crowd, he spoke about the ongoing violence in the city.

"We've been here for too long and everybody says I'm tired," Gained said.

He asked everyone there to tell the person on their right and left that they love them.

"Everybody here, grab a hand, grab a hand," Gainey said to the group.

The mayor said officials are doing what they can to curb the problem but that it's not going to happen in a day.

"We've got to keep working at it," Gainey said.

He urged people to speak up.

"If somebody knows something, say something," Gainey said. "We can't continue to sell the community out by not speaking out about who the killer is."

Gainey also pushed them to work together with the city.

"We're the only one that can change our community, we're the only one," Gainey said to the group. "There's no cavalry that's coming to get us, no white horse that's coming to save us. The only ones we've got are each other."

If you have any information about what happened, call Pittsburgh police at 412-255-2827.