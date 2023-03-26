Pittsburgh Bureau of Police investigating after Homewood shooting leaves 2 dead

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead late Friday night in the Homewood neighborhood. Friends of one of them told KDKA they believe she was an innocent bystander.

Family and friends told KDKA Janell Ross, who they called "Nelly," was one of the two people shot and killed outside Denise and Earl's Bar on Frankstown Avenue.

Amniasha Zanders looked up to Ross and considered her a godmom.

"I just want everybody to remember her as just happy. She was always happy about everything she did," Zanders said. "She don't do nothing to nobody. That is a sweet, innocent soul."

#DEVELOPING: Family tells me Janell Ross is one of two people shot and killed outside Denise and Earl’s Bar Friday night in #Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.



Friends tell me they believe she was an innocent bystander.@PghPolice haven’t made any arrests at this time.@kdka pic.twitter.com/SnH2AFa4FB — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) March 26, 2023

Police said they got called to respond after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for 15 rounds were fired. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman shot and pronounced them dead on the scene.

"I literally threw my phone at the wall and just started losing it," Zanders said.

Zanders couldn't believe the news, learning her old cheerleading coach, who she's known for about 12 years, fell victim to gun violence.

"Bullets don't have a name," Zanders said.

Juli Kuhns was also shocked. She said Ross has a teenage daughter, who she counseled in middle school at Westinghouse.

"I'm just sorry for her daughter, and I pray that she has the support that she needs through this difficult time," Kuhns said.

Kuhns said Ross was an active mom, always there for her daughter.

"Her daughter meant the world to her," Kuhns said.

She's noticed how these flying bullets are impacting kids in school.

Since January, more than four of her students, who she either counseled or is currently counseling, lost loved ones.

"These children are now becoming victims. They're losing brothers, or sisters or cousins," Kuhns said. "I just wish we could all come together as a community and as parents to teach our children that guns are not the way to handle a disagreement because you take more than a life."

They hope there's a solution to this ongoing problem, but they're grieving for Ross and praying justice is served.

"All I can do is shake my head because this wasn't meant for her, and I know it wasn't meant for her," Zanders said.

Investigators have yet to take anyone into custody. KDKA reached out to the police for updates but has not heard back at this time.

If you have any information about what happened, call the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at (412) 255-2827.