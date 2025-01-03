Popular Pittsburgh Korean restaurant, Bae Bae's Kitchen, set to close after seven years

By: KDKA-TV Digital Producer Christiana Cates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular Korean restaurant is set to close after seven years in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Bae Bae's Kitchen opened in 2017 by owners Ashley Bae and Edward Lai and the restaurant served Korean-style entrees along with traditional side dishes.

Bae Bae's Cafe, which is an extension restaurant that serves drinks and cafe-style meals opened in 2020 and will continue to operate a few doors down on Liberty Avenue.

Lai stated that the reason for the restaurant's closing was because of a shift in personal interests from the restaurant industry to fitness and health.

"Now is a good time to move on to the next chapter," Lai said to our news partners at the Post-Gazette. "I'm leaving open the possibility of doing this in the food space, but I want to explore that vision more before I put all my effort into it."

Lai will continue operating out of the restaurant's building to provide catering services.