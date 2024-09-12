This weekend's Backyard Brawl expected to bring lots of excitement to the North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This weekend's Backyard Brawl is expected to bring a lot of excitement to Pittsburgh's North Shore.

Last year, WVU came away with a win and now Pitt is seeking redemption.

The game returns to Pittsburgh this year and Panthers fans say they're very excited about this rivalry game.

"I'm super excited," said Pitt student Reid Weber. "I'm a senior, this is my last year, so I'm hoping we win."

"You know, everything is about beating West Virginia around here," said Pitt fan Wesley Smith. "I hear people are having trouble getting tickets right now. So, I hope it's sold out and the crowd brings the energy for the game.

"There has been an ongoing feud since as long as I can remember," said Pitt student Lauren Stuccio. "I know I'm a freshman, but even applying here, this game is something I was very excited about. I have friends from West Virginia coming up for it so it'll be really fun."

Pitt is coming off a one-point win over Cincinnati and offensive coordinator Kade Bell says he's happy that freshman quarterback Eli Holstein got to experience that ahead of the rivalry game.

Pittsburgh QB Eli Holstein #10 in action against Kent State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Gregory Payan / AP

Bell says he has faith that Holstein will be able to handle the pressures that come with this weekend's game.

"I feel confident," Bell said. "As crazy as the game was last weekend, coming back and playing in that environment and having success in the 4th quarter and getting on that run, for a young guy, that's big."

Bell said that last week's game allows Holstein to know what it feels like to play in a pressure situation when everything's against you.

"Obviously, it's a big game and it's gonna be loud and packed, but for him, I think that gave him a lot confidence," Bell added.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.