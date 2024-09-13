The parking match before the brawl - what Pitt and WVU fans need to know ahead of the game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're just one day before the big showdown on the North Shore.

No, we're not talking about the Backyard Brawl or even Pirates and Royals.

We're talking about parking and it will be at a premium on a very busy Saturday along the banks of the Allegheny River.

So, as we get closer to the big day, here's what you need to keep in mind.

Before the teams battle it out on the fields of PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium, the battle on the pavement for parking will be the first match of the day.

In a parking space chess game, the teams came up with an exchange.

With all fans able to arrive at 10, Pirates fans should have heard by now where parking will be available.

Your normal tailgating spot might be different as the teas have moved all Pirates fans to the lots adjacent to PNC Park. All reserved parking must be purchased prior to arrival.

If you're a Panthers fan, you too should have heard from the university about where your spot should be and it may be a long way from your normal spot.

For instance, Pitt fans who normally park across from PNC Park in Red Lot 5A, are going to be in Green Lot 32 across from the Carnegie Science Center.

Again, be sure to check your email for a note from Pitt.

West Virginia fans...go home. Just kidding!

Since there will be no game-day sales for parking in the North Shore lots, you could park at the Rivers Casino for $80, but no tailgating is allowed.

Your best bet will be to use the parking garages and lots in the Golden Triangle such as the Convention Center garage or Strip District parking.

There's also the option of parking at PPG Paints Arena and using the T to the North Shore.

Lastly, you could park at Station Square and hop aboard the Gateway Clipper Fleet to get to the stadium.

Meanwhile, the Riverhounds are also in action this weekend but they don't get going until 7:30 and there should be spots available in the Station Square lots. That said, make sure to plan ahead for where you'll be heading.

So, whether it's Pirates baseball or the Backyard Brawl, all the spaces open on the North Shore at 10 a.m.