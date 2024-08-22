Nearly 60% of baby foods in U.S. grocery stores don't meet nutrition standards, study finds

Study: Most baby foods are unhealthy New study reveals 60% of baby foods in U.S. fail to meet nutritional health standards 02:01

Baby foods, from snack pouches to jarred purees found in grocery stores across the United States, may be less healthy than you think, according to new research.

In the study, published in the journal Nutrients Wednesday, researchers at The George Institute for Global Health analyzed 651 commercially produced infant and toddler foods across 10 different grocery chains in the U.S. They found nearly 60% of the foods failed to meet nutritional standards set by the World Health Organization.

Among all products, 70% failed to meet protein requirements and 44% exceeded total sugar recommendations. In addition, 1 in 4 products didn't meet calorie requirements and 1 in 5 exceeded recommended sodium limits.

"In this study, what they seem to be showing is that most of the processed baby foods that are sold in grocery stores contain very processed ingredients, high levels of salt, sugar and fat," Dr. Ellie Erickson, a pediatrician at Duke University, told "CBS Mornings."

The most concerning products were those aimed at convenience, including snack foods and pouches.

"Snack and finger foods, such as fruit bars, cereal bars, and puffed snacks, made up nearly 20% of products available for purchase in 2023 yet had some of the lowest compliance rates across the WHO's nutrition and promotional criteria," the authors wrote in the study. "These foods contained low levels of protein and high levels of energy, sodium, and sugar and frequently contained added free sugars and sweeteners."

The rising popularity of processed convenience foods for young children is concerning, Elizabeth Dunford, research fellow at The George Institute and adjunct assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, said in a news release.

"Early childhood is a crucial period of rapid growth and when taste preferences and dietary habits form, potentially paving the way for the development of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and some cancers later in life," she said. "Time-poor parents are increasingly choosing convenience foods, unaware that many of these products lack key nutrients needed for their child's development and tricked into believing they are healthier than they really are."

The study did not share any specific brands, but Erickson says parents can go back to baby food basics if they want to avoid some of these products.

"There is convenience there, especially for things being shelf stable, but it doesn't have to be rocket science to make food for your baby. Simple, whole foods are going to be fine," she said.