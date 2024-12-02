Avril Lavigne bringing Greatest Hits Tour to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Avril Lavigne is bringing her Greatest Hits Tour to the Pittsburgh area next summer.

The pop-punk singer is coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Thursday, June 26 with Simple Plan and We The Kings.

Burgettstown is one of 19 stops added to her sold-out Greatest Hits Tour. The new dates extend the tour into 2025 after Lavigne spent this year on the road in North America and Europe.

"When I launched the Greatest Hits tour last year, I was so blown away by all your loveeeeee. You guys sold it out and I wasn't ready for it to be over," Lavigne wrote on the social media platform X.

"Can't wait to see you all in the US and Canada in 2025," she added.

The 2025 Greatest Hits Tour kicks off in Moncton, New Brunswick, in May and makes more than a dozen stops before ending in Las Vegas on Oct. 18. She'll also be at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on Saturday, June 7.

During the tour, she'll perform her biggest hits like "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "Girlfriend" and "Here's To Never Growing Up."

Lavigne was propelled to fame in the early 2000s with the release of her debut album "Let Go." She has sold 50 million albums worldwide and has been nominated for eight Grammys. She's won 10 JUNO Awards and has stars on the Canada Walk of Fame and Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her music video "Girlfriend" was the first to hit 100 million views on YouTube.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. following presales.