Average gas prices in Pennsylvania reach over $5/gallon for first time in history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A moment that was expected to happen but is still no easier to accept has arrived.

Today's average gas price in Pennsylvania is over $5/gallon.

While it can't really be called sticker shock because high gas prices have become the norm, seeing $5.09/gallon on McKnight Road is jarring.

Experts say not to expect the prices to drop any time soon.

The state average jumped four cents overnight to $5.03, and the national average also jumped four cents, as well, but that's not quite at five dollars yet, hovering at $4.96.

As for here in Pittsburgh, those numbers jumped the highest at eight cents, putting regular gas at $4.99/gallon.

An X-factor into the rising prices for the next few months will be hurricane season, with experts saying if an oil refinery gets hit along the coast, we could expect prices to get over six or even seven dollars a gallon in some places.

The question now is - when will it stop?

No one truly knows, with drivers still traveling during the summer months, experts say it could be "anything goes" for oil producers come next month.

Which means the question truly becomes, how high do gas prices have to go to make you stop driving altogether?