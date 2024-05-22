Atlantic 10 Conference Championship basketball tournament coming back to Pittsburgh in 2026

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Atlantic 10 Conference is bringing its basketball championship tournament back to Pittsburgh for its 50th anniversary in 2026!

The league voted on the decision during last week's annual spring meeting and announced its plans to return to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

JUST ANNOUNCED! The Atlantic 10 Conference Men’s Basketball will return to its roots for the 2026 Championship, with the league holding its 50th anniversary at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/KtYPQPXPLD — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) May 21, 2024

Pittsburgh was the site of five of the first six Atlantic 10 tournaments starting in 1978 at the old Civic Arena.

When the tournament returns to Pittsburgh in 2026, it will be held at PPG Paints Arena.

"We're excited to welcome the Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Championship back to Pittsburgh, especially for its milestone anniversary in 2026," SportsPITTSBURGH Executive Director Jennifer Hawkins said in a press release. "Of course, Pittsburghers will flock to cheer on the Dukes with hopes of another championship title, but we also invite other fans, friends and families to join us to support their teams and experience the comradery that we pride ourselves on along with all our city has to offer."

Duquesne University won the Atlantic 10 Tournament earlier this year on their way to the NCAA Tournament, where they pulled off an opening round upset.