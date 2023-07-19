Watch CBS News
Local News

At least one person taken to hospital following shooting in Braddock

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An active police investigation is underway following a shooting that took place in Braddock.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street.

kdka-6th-street-braddock-shooting.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Details are limited, but dispatchers tell KDKA that one person has been taken to the hospital.

Police from numerous departments responded to the scene and were investigating with evidence markers laid down and several blocks of 6th Street taped off.

Officers were seen going in and out of a duplex near the scene and KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed officers walking a man into a police vehicle in handcuffs.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown at this time. 

It's unclear which police agency is leading the investigation. 

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 4:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.