At least one person taken to hospital following shooting in Braddock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An active police investigation is underway following a shooting that took place in Braddock.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street.

Details are limited, but dispatchers tell KDKA that one person has been taken to the hospital.

Police from numerous departments responded to the scene and were investigating with evidence markers laid down and several blocks of 6th Street taped off.

Officers were seen going in and out of a duplex near the scene and KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed officers walking a man into a police vehicle in handcuffs.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

It's unclear which police agency is leading the investigation.