Pa. State Police investigating deadly shooting in Braddock

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Braddock.

State Police in Moon Township tell KDKA that they are investigating a shooting along Corey Avenue that occurred on Sunday night in Braddock.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says that 43-year-old Erica Vail died at UPMC Mercy Hospital approximately one hour after the shooting occurred.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been made available by State Police.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 6:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

