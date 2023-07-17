Pa. State Police investigating deadly shooting in Braddock
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Braddock.
State Police in Moon Township tell KDKA that they are investigating a shooting along Corey Avenue that occurred on Sunday night in Braddock.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says that 43-year-old Erica Vail died at UPMC Mercy Hospital approximately one hour after the shooting occurred.
Details surrounding the shooting have not been made available by State Police.
