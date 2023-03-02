Gov. Shapiro visits Astrobotic to tout innovation in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was in Pittsburgh on Wednesday taking an out-of-this-world tour.

He visited Astrobotic, where they're crafting technology to send to space.

The company, located on Pittsburgh's North Shore is busy preparing its Peregrine Lunar Lander for its mission to the moon.

It's one of the accomplishments the governor is touting on his tour.

He's also highlighting Pennsylvania's growing innovation economy.