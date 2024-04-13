As the rain moves out of Pittsburgh, sunshine and windy weather moves in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - All of western Pennsylvania will dry out on Saturday but because the ground is saturated after another week of rain, flooding concerns continue and Saturday is another First Alert Weather Day.

Record rainfall has come to our area so far this month. KDKA Weather Center

Sunshine will eventually prevail in the afternoon while temperatures stay below normal for the second weekend in April.

Most neighborhoods will reach the upper 50s but gusty westerly winds will make it feel cooler. Gusts will reach as high as 45 mph during the day on Saturday and conditions will stay gusty into the evening.

Looking ahead to Sunday, it will be considerably warmer with high temperatures in the mid-70s in Pittsburgh which is more than 10 degrees above normal.

Outlook for severe weather on Sunday KDKA Weather Center

The extra warmth could contribute to a few thunderstorms becoming severe late in the day as moisture returns. Damaging wind is the primary concern but hail is also possible.

Then after a sunny and very mild day on Monday, rain is in the forecast especially for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week.

7-day forecast: April 13, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

