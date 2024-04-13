Watch CBS News
Weather

As the rain moves out of Pittsburgh, sunshine and windy weather moves in

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/13)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/13) 03:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - All of western Pennsylvania will dry out on Saturday but because the ground is saturated after another week of rain, flooding concerns continue and Saturday is another First Alert Weather Day.

record-rain.png
Record rainfall has come to our area so far this month.  KDKA Weather Center

Sunshine will eventually prevail in the afternoon while temperatures stay below normal for the second weekend in April. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Most neighborhoods will reach the upper 50s but gusty westerly winds will make it feel cooler. Gusts will reach as high as 45 mph during the day on Saturday and conditions will stay gusty into the evening.

Looking ahead to Sunday, it will be considerably warmer with high temperatures in the mid-70s in Pittsburgh which is more than 10 degrees above normal. 

severe-weather-potential.png
Outlook for severe weather on Sunday KDKA Weather Center

The extra warmth could contribute to a few thunderstorms becoming severe late in the day as moisture returns. Damaging wind is the primary concern but hail is also possible.

Then after a sunny and very mild day on Monday, rain is in the forecast especially for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week.

7-day-forecast.png
7-day forecast: April 13, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Ashton Altieri
ashton-altieri.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 7:35 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.