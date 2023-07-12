Art Rooney Jr., Buddy Parker semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 class

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two Steelers legends are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2024 class.

Vice president Art Rooney Jr. and former coach Buddy Parker are two of 29 semifinalists in the coach and contributor category announced on Wednesday. Both Rooney and Parker were finalists last year.

Rooney worked in the Steelers' scouting department from 1964-86. When Chuck Noll became coach in 1969, Rooney's department drafted nine Hall of Fame players and added 11 more from 1969-74 who would earn the team four Super Bowl rings.

Parker coached with the Cardinals and Lions before he joined the Steelers from 1957-64. He had an overall NFL record of 107-76-9 and won back-to-back NFL titles with the Lions in 1952 and 1953.

Members of the coach and contributor committee will meet on Aug. 15 to select one person for final consideration for the class of 2024.

There are also 31 semifinalists in the senior category, but no Steelers made the list.