3 arrested in undercover drug sting at Westmoreland County gas station

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Three people were arrested after an undercover drug sting at a gas station in Westmoreland County on Wednesday.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said undercover officers set up a drug deal with a woman known as "Reya" and agreed to meet at a gas station along Lincoln Highway. Police agreed upon $1,850 for 10 bricks of heroin/fentanyl.

The meeting was confirmed after the suspects contacted the undercover officer with a video call to make sure he wasn't with law enforcement, the DA's office said.

During the exchange, prosecutors said a man and a woman in a vehicle asked the undercover officer about selling drugs, saying if he agreed to purchase more, they'd front him bricks of heroin and fentanyl. They also allegedly asked if he needed pressed fentanyl pills and how much he'd pay for them.

After leaving the gas station, the DA's office said the vehicle was pulled over by marked police cruisers. Shianne Brown, Therman Smith Jr. and Benjamin Bernardi were arrested. Prosecutors said Brown had the money from the drug sale in her back pocket.

The undercover officer walked away from the setup with 500 stamp bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Brown, Smith and Bernardi are facing drug-related charges.