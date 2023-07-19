2 charged after body found along Indiana County road

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people were charged after a body was found along a road in Indiana County last week.

Police said 44-year-old Daryl Lee of Johnstown was found dead with a gunshot wound along Route 403 in East Wheatfield Township. His death was under investigation as a homicide.

Justin Green, 41, and Brooke Pullin, 30, both of Johnstown, are facing charges, including abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property in Lee's death, the Cambria County district attorney announced on Wednesday. Green was also charged with criminal homicide and robbery.

Both are in the Cambria County Prison. Officials are expected to release more details on the investigation during a press conference Thursday.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Aug. 2.