Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting wife inside vehicle along I-579

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting his wife while they were driving along Interstate 579 in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Pittsburgh Police say Kevin Crew and his wife were driving to her workplace and were arguing when he shot her in the leg.

Crew allegedly told his wife to keep driving, at which point, she stopped the vehicle and got out. After she got out of the vehicle, Crew fled the scene.

Investigators shut down the ramp on the roadway to investigate after paramedics transported the woman to the hospital. She was last listed in serious, but stable condition.

Crew is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges.