Armstrong County man charged with shooting, killing 2 other men at his home

ADRIAN, Pa. (KDKA) -- An Armstrong County man has been charged after he allegedly shot and killed two other men at his home.

Scott Shaffer, 56, has been charged with criminal homicide for allegedly killing two unidentified victims, ages 27 and 32, at his home early Wednesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint from the Pennsylvania State Police, Shaffer and the victims were at Ruby's Den Burgers and Spirits before Shaffer invited the two men to his house along Shaffer Lane in Washington Township.

Shaffer arrived at his house before the two men joined him. At that time, police say Shaffer grabbed an SKS-style rifle and directed his 18-year-old daughter to stay downstairs in her bedroom, telling her not to come upstairs.

In interviews with state police, Shaffer's daughter said she heard her father loading the rifle before the two men arrived at the house.

The two victims arrived at the house shortly thereafter and Shaffer's daughter fell asleep. She was woken up by Shaffer, who told her he had just killed both men and needed help hiding the weapon.

Shaffer's daughter refused and called 911. Police arrived and took Shaffer into custody. He was transported for questioning where he confessed to killing both men, according to the criminal complaint.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, state police found both victims dead inside the home, with the rifle and "numerous shell casings" at the scene.

Shaffer is currently being held at the Armstrong County Jail.