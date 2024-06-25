Armed teen captured on doorbell camera trying to break into Pittsburgh-area home

Teen captured on video trying to break into Baldwin home

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Baldwin Borough are investigating an attempted break-in involving an armed teenager.

He's seen on a doorbell video with a mask and hoodie attempting to break into a woman's home on Roland Avenue in Baldwin. Police said it happened just before 5 a.m. on June 17.

When he backs up from the door because he's unable to get in, you see he's armed.

The homeowner was inside with her daughter and 3-year-old grandson. She said she was watching him through the Ring app and called the police, who apprehended him. However, he was released, and neighbors are uneasy.

"If they have already been caught on camera and they are not behind bars, then what good is the justice system if they are not doing their job?" one neighbor said.

Baldwin police said the break-in is under investigation, along with three other cases. They are believed to be related.

When it comes to the release of the teen, Baldwin Police Chief Tony Cortazzo said, "While I can't comment on specifics of detention for this case because it's still under investigation, the lack of housing for juvenile offenders is an issue that all police departments in our county are facing right now."